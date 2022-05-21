Real estate outlook in India remains bullish as the country’s evolving urban landscape will continue to fuel the housing and office space demand. Investors are keen to be part of India’s growth story as the sector throws lucrative investment opportunities for long-term returns.

According to Knight Frank’s latest market evaluation report, despite the third wave of the Covid pandemic, quarterly sales in the first quarter of 2022 (January-March) surpassed 78,627 residential units. Mumbai recorded the largest volume in sales at 21,548 units in Q1 2022, while Delhi-NCR recorded the highest year-on-year growth in the sales volume of new homes at 123 per cent.

Bengaluru, which ranked third in terms of residential sales volume, also posted an yearly growth of 34 per cent in Q1 2022, with 13,663 new units sold. The report also concluded that all the leading real estate markets witnessed an increase in capital values for residential properties owing to the surging demand among homebuyers.

The third edition of the India Real Estate Show (IRES 2022) is all set to open its doors in Dubai, bringing together some of India’s biggest real estate players, and providing both non-resident Indians (NRIs) and other foreign investors in the UAE with the opportunity to cash in on lucrative onsite deals and financing options.

Presented by Khaleej Times, the region’s premium Indian realty event will take place at the Dusit Thani Dubai today and tomorrow, and showcase over a hundred projects from major Indian cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, and more. Visitors will have a plethora of options to choose from, along with instant deals and discounts, attractive payment plans, ready to move-in properties and spot prizes. This year’s edition features Birla Estates and Puravankara as Gold Sponsors.

After an immensely successful launch edition in 2018 and 2019, IRES 2022 is expected to draw the participation of several dedicated visitors. The show will not only bring top developers from India face to face with their potential investors, but will also provide a platform for upcoming developers to be featured and gain the most out of an encouraging investment scenario.

With the Indian real estate market expected to touch $1 trillion in market size by 2030, experts at the event said that the time couldn’t be better to invest in the real estate market in the country. Supported by a buoyant hospitality, retail, and business scenario in the country, the real estate market is looking bright and is expected to contribute 13 per cent to the country’s GDP by 2025.

Increased tourism, better standing of India as a business destination, and more of its global citizens investing back into the country, have all led to an increase in demand for real estate. It is not only residential projects that have seen a jump in sales, but also the commercial, hospitality, and retail sectors that have got people investing in them with promising returns and an extra layer of financial security.

Exhibitors ready for action

This year’s edition will once again feature several exhibitors, both new and returning ones that are eager to showcase their rich portfolio of properties and services, including Birla Estates, Puravankara, Galadari Real Estate, SPR India, Tata Realty, Raymond Realty, Amanora Park Town, CASAGRAND, Bhutani Infra, Hiranandani Group, Shubhashish Homes, Realty Expertz, G Square, Signature Global, Century Financial.

Birla Estates is a 100 per cent wholly-owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries Limited, the flagship company of the B.K. Birla Group of Companies. The initial focus of Birla Estates has been the creation of a strong brand in real estate largely through the development of premium/higher mid-income residential housing in identified land parcels owned by the group as well as through joint ventures with landowners.

Puravankara is one of India’s leading listed real estate companies headquartered in Bengaluru. The company embarked on its remarkable journey 47 years back in 1975 with a clear vision and mission to meet the aspiration of teeming millions by offering quality homes. The flagship brand Puravankara caters to the premium end of the spectrum, while the Provident brand is positioned in the premium affordable segment.

Galadari Real Estate Company was established in 1978 to manage the group’s real estate portfolio. The company holds leasing and management of self-owned property, buying and selling of real estate, and organising real estate exhibitions in its portfolio. The company has also grown to provide customers with solutions for their expanding real estate requirements, as well as to cater to external customers looking for prime-located commercial units.

SPR India is a leading real estate developer dedicated to the acquisition and development of residential and commercial projects in Chennai. The group was founded in 1972 by Prithviraj S Kawad to explore a plethora of opportunities across the real estate realm. Currently SPR is known for its innovation and expertise in real estate and property development space.

Tata Realty is one of the fastest growing real estate companies in India today. Its primary business is development of residential, commercial and retail properties. With projects spanning over the spheres of residential, commercial, and corporate construction, Tata Realty aims to deliver excellence and comfort, with a touch of fairness and transparency.

Raymond Realty has established itself as a brand committed to providing landmarks that meet global standards of luxury with substance. Carrying forward its legacy as a brand, the company is dedicated to offering the man-about-town projects and his family a complete lifestyle.

Amanora Park Town was conceived just over a decade ago as India’s first fully developed integrated township. It was also the first Smart City of its kind in the country, with state-of-the-art infrastructure that came together with the latest technology — from smart access cards to sustainable electricity and social infrastructure.

CASAGRAND Builder Private Limited is one of the leading developers of south India. Established in the year 2004, with dedicated building aspirations and delivering values as its core, the company has developed a tangible association amongst diverse buyers for all its properties with high standards in product quality.

Bhutani Infra is on a continuous trajectory of evolution inspired by and creating best practices in the world of development. With the highest standards of deliveries all across Delhi and NCR over the last two decades, Bhutani Infra’s projects are heavily invested in the concepts of Glocalisation, Co-working and Greenology, with structures that are predominantly modern, yet with a touch of traditional architecture.

Hiranandani Group, established in 1978, is one of the most prestigious real estate developers based in Mumbai. Hiranandani Group has the vision of creating a new India with self-sufficient and enduring townships. Every activity, be it in real estate, education, healthcare, hospitality, leisure or entertainment has steadily focused on creating a better experience in every aspect of life.

Shubhashish Homes is the real estate development wing of Shubhashish Group. Established in 1983, the group bloomed in many verticals including IT services, wealth management, logistics, and packaging & warehousing. Shubhashish Homes envisions developing Jaipur in a unique way by creating living spaces, offering extraordinary lifestyles.

Realty Expertz was established in 2012 with a vision to help people find the right investment opportunity in the fast-paced property market of India. Moving forward with its vision, the company partnered with Signature Global, one of India’s leading real estate developers. Signature Global focuses on quality execution, emphasises value creation, reliability, and global standards and is transforming the affordable housing segment.

Signature Global is a 21st century real estate and infrastructure development company. Founded by a set of seasoned professionals with an aim to integrate global standards and quality to Indian Real Estate Industry, the group showcases a profound experience of multiple decades in stock market and financial services sector. Signature Global aspires to deliver some of India’s most innovative real estate projects developed around the nation’s most desirable locations.

G Square is south India’s largest and Tamil Nadu’s leading real estate developer. G Square takes pride in having an absolutely clean slate by analysing every aspect and compliance. The company is spread across Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Trichy, and Hosur and has 10 years of experience and delivered plots to over 4,000 happy customers so far.

Century Financial has remained the UAE’s oldest and trusted investment solutions provider with over three decades of market presence. Century Financial specialises in global financial investments covering 40,000 instruments across 125 global markets and 31 countries. The company’s services include investment consultancy, research & analysis, and financial promotion, catering to local and expatriate customers from GCC residing in UAE.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).