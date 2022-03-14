India’s Union Minister of Steel, Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, today (March 13) urged companies to take advantage of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and the UAE and find ways to set foot in the MENA region using UAE as the base.

The Indian minister was in the UAE to inaugurate the `Steel Week’ at the India pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. The five-days event, which started today and concludes on March 17, is being held to showcase the Indian steel sector, boost trade relations with the UAE and build a portfolio of opportunities for India’s steel sector, a statement said.

As part of the Steel Week, one-to-one meetings were held with the leading players in steel production and logistics industries based in the UAE. The flagship scheme of the Indian government viz, Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) to boost manufacturing of specialty steel, its features and focus areas were highlighted during the meetings.

The objective of the meetings—held with leading companies in the UAE-- was to encourage investment in India and explore potential for increasing bilateral trade in steel.

An interactive session on ‘Steel Usage in UAE & Collaboration Opportunities for Indian Steel Sector’ was held between key steel producing companies from India and steel user companies of the UAE.

Singh assured full support by the Government of India and mentioned that steel, as a base for much of infrastructure projects, will be crucial to fulfilling the Prime Minister’s Gatishakti Master Plan and other key projects.

Indian steel majors including SAIL, JSW Steel, AM/NS, Tata Steel and JSPL presented their views on steel manufacturing, product portfolio, production capacities, sector coverage, and key areas of expertise.

The delegation visited steel processing facilities of M/s Conares Steel and met representatives from key steel consumers and logistics companies of the UAE.

Steel Week will host a session on steel fabrication industry exploring collaboration opportunities for Indian steel producers with the local UAE fabricators.--TradeArabia News Service

