New Delhi: The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has released the performance report for the Indian auto industry of February 2025, which shows a mixed trend across different vehicle segments, with passenger vehicles and three-wheelers posting growth, while two-wheelers recorded a decline.

The passenger vehicle segment continued its strong performance, achieving its highest-ever February sales. A total of 3,77,689 units were sold, reflecting a 1.9 per cent increase compared to 3,70,786 units in February 2024.

The three-wheeler segment showed 4.7 per cent growth, with 57,788 units sold in February 2025, up from 55,175 units in February 2024. Passenger carriers and goods carriers saw 6.8 per cent and 5.9 per cent growth, respectively. However, E-rickshaws and E-carts recorded declines of 50.9 per cent and 30.6 per cent, respectively.

Two-Wheelers The two-wheeler category faced a downturn, recording a 9.0 per cent decline in sales. A total of 13,84,605 units were sold in February 2025, compared to 15,20,761 units in the same month last year.

Scooters showed a marginal dip of 0.5 per cent, while motorcycles and mopeds declined by 13.1 per cent and 18.2 per cent, respectively.

The total production of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers, and quadricycles in February 2025 stood at 23,46,258 units, reflecting the industry's ongoing commitment to meeting consumer demand.

Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, "Passenger Vehicles segment remained resilient and posted its highest ever sales of February in 2025 of 3.78 Lakh units, with a growth of 1.9 per cent as compared to February 2024. Three-Wheelers also continued to perform and grew by 4.7 per cent compared to February of previous year, with sales of 0.58 Lakh units."

He added, "However, Two-Wheelers de-grew by (-) 9 per cent in February 2025, as compared to February 2024, with sales of 13.85 Lakh units. Upcoming festivities of Holi and Ugadi in March is likely to continue to drive demand, thereby closing FY 2024-25 on a reasonably positive note."

Despite the decline in two-wheeler sales, the strong performance of the passenger vehicle and three-wheeler segments indicates positive consumer sentiment.

