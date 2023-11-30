An Indian government official being linked to a plot to murder a U.S. national is a matter of concern, India's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday, adding that any such plot is not the government's policy.

The statement came after the U.S. Justice Department announced charges against Nikhil Gupta, 52, accused of orchestrating the attempted murder of a Sikh separatist leader, and said he worked with an Indian government employee.

(Reporting by Krishn Kaushik; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Kim Coghill)