MUMBAI - India's services exports in April rose 7.5% on year to $25.84 billion, while imports recorded a 3.1% decline to $13.63 billion, provisional data published by the Reserve Bank of India showed on Thursday.

According to the government's first preliminary estimates released mid-May, April services exports stood at $30.36 billion, while services imports totalled $16.50 billion.

The numbers could be further updated when final figures are published by the central bank as part of the country's overall quarterly balance of payments data.

