ABU DHABI - H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), has directed providing urgent humanitarian aid and support to those affected by floods in Balochistan province of Pakistan.

The ERC began the implementation of the first phase of the relief programme immediately to ensure that the basic needs, such as food and shelter, of thousands of families are met.

The first phase focused on providing aid to areas most ravaged by floods, such as the districts of Lasbela and Jhal Magsi.

At a later stage, the authority will send relief convoys to other areas in the province, to help their residents deal with the current situation and overcome the challenges they face in terms of securing food and shelter.

The ERC's aid took into account the requirements of the vulnerable groups such as children, women, people of determination, the elderly people and others, as part of its humanitarian programmes to aid those affected by floods.