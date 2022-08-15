Taj JLT's award-winning restaurant Shamiana is inviting its guests to indulge in a special lunch thali on the occasion of Indian Independence Day. The menu, designed by Executive Chef Diljith Kaiprath, captures the essence of India with culinary delights such as Zafrani Paneer Tikka, Lamb Seekh Kebabs, Goan Prawn Curry, Gajar Ka Halwa, and more. Available only on Monday, August 15 for lunch from 12:30pm till 3:30pm. Dh125 per person.

This Indian Independence Day, diners can cash in on Farzi Dubai's 2-for-1 offer on the venue's Chaat menu. Sample any of the nine Chaat dishes on offer, including Chowpatty's Bhel Puri & Waffle to Delhi's Raj Kachori. Available only on August 15 between 5pm and 7pm at Mall of the Emirates and City Walk branches of Farzi Dubai. Dh25 per Chaat.

Try out an elevated neo-Indian cuisine experience at H Dubai's The Crossing. On the occasion of Indian Independence Day, the venue has launched a special five course tasting menu. Head to The Crossing between 12pm and 1am today to try out the special Independence Day menu on offer.

Head to Tamasha restaurant at Al Nahda, Dubai, whose Pan-Asian and Continental chefs will whip up a special four-course meal comprising two choices of soups, six different starters and as many as eight main courses including biryani, and six varieties of desserts. The set menu can be shared by up to six people for Dh35 per person. Call 04 2381300 for more information.

Indian restaurant India Palace has launched a Tiranga vegetarian and non-vegetarian platters featuring different types of Chicken Tikka and Paneer to mark Indian Independence Day. Priced at Dh49 and Dh75, the vegetarian and non-vegetarian platters are available all day today at the venue's JBR outlet.

In addition to its hundreds of Dosa varieties, popular Mumbai-style street food joint Yummy Dosa has launched a special tricolour Dosa to celebrate the Indian Independence Day. The tricolour Dosa will have three flavours of Pizza Dosa, cheese chili Dosa and plain cheese Dosa. forming the colours of the Indian flag. The Tiranga Dosa, priced at Dh28, will be available all day today at Yummy Dosa's Karama and Discovery Gardens outlets.

