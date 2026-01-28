Adani Airports on Wednesday urged India to ease ‍limits on ‍how many seats foreign airlines can sell on ​flights to and from the country, saying the curbs are ⁠holding back its ambition to become a global aviation hub.

The limits, ⁠part of ‌bilateral air service agreements, are designed to protect domestic airlines, but have long been a source ⁠of frustration for overseas carriers. Dubai's Emirates, for example, has said demand was much higher than the weekly seat caps under the India–UAE bilateral agreement.

"In the ⁠short term, growth in ​Indian aviation is constrained by bilateral agreements," Adani Airports Chief Executive Arun Bansal ‍said during a panel discussion at an Indian air show ​in Hyderabad.

"For India to become a hub, we need an open skies approach."

An Indian government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

India is the world's fastest-growing aviation market. Adani Airports, part of billionaire Gautam Adani's group, operates eight airports, and has plans to bid for 11 more as part of its $11 billion expansion strategy.

Indian ⁠airlines, including market leader IndiGo, have ‌backed the government's decision to maintain seat caps, arguing that a rapid liberalisation of bilateral deals could undermine ‌domestic carriers ⁠that are still expanding their fleets.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in ⁠Hyderabad; Editing by Aditya Kalra and Mark Potter)