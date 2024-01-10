BEIJING: A photovoltaic hydrogen demonstration project in Juungar Banner, Inner Mongolia autonomous region, was recently connected to the grid in a step to stabilise power generation, according to China daily report.

This is the first hydrogen-producing integrated project for wind-solar hydrogen production in Inner Mongolia and the world's first 100,000-tonne green hydrogen demonstration project.

The project utilises green electricity from solar power to electrolyse water into hydrogen and oxygen through water electrolysis devices. By exploring a new mode of pollution-free and zero-emission hydrogen production using renewable energy, the project aims to address power absorption for high-proportion grid integration of renewable energy sources.