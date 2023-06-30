A recent study conducted by data analytics firm Agile Data Solutions revealed that 57% of Filipino consumers acknowledge the influence of 'woke' culture on their buying patterns.

This has resulted in a shift towards prioritizing brands that align with their own values, leading them to place a higher emphasis on how goods and services are marketed or promoted before making purchase decisions.

According to the study, which surveyed 600 Filipino participants aged 18 and above using its data-gathering platform, Hustle PH app, this heightened awareness stems from their exposure to discussions centered around social issues.

Fifty-one percent of the Filipino respondents said "woke" content made them 'more focused on who's selling the goods and services rather than the actual products.'

Jason Gaguan, co-founder of Agile Data Solutions, underlined the significance of these findings, stating, 'Consumers are increasingly becoming conscious of a brand's values and integrity, and they are willing to make purchasing decisions based on these factors.'

Market behavior

The result of the study underscores the evolving landscape of consumerism, where social consciousness has become a driving force behind purchase choices.

It highlighted a strong inclination among respondents to rally behind brands that champion social justice causes, with 44% stating that they are more likely to support such companies. Conversely, 30% actively avoid purchasing from businesses that had been 'canceled' or have faced public backlash due to offensive or harmful behavior.

As the market responds to these shifting dynamics, Gaguan urged, 'Businesses and organizations should recognize these changing societal norms to better align their marketing efforts to stay relevant and connected to their consumers.'

'Consumers are increasingly becoming conscious of a brand's values and integrity, and they are willing to make purchasing decisions based on these factors,' he added.

Digital activism

The poll finds that Facebook, the most popular social media platform in the Philippines, is also the choice of 81% of participants as a platform for these kinds of discussions.

The remaining percentage is split evenly between those who prefer using the short-form video app TikTok and those who favor traditional in-person discussions.

While Facebook remains the dominant platform for public discourse, Gaguan stressed the growing influence of TikTok in shaping public opinion, while also emphasizing the enduring significance of face-to-face communication.

The study also found that Filipinos are stepping up in the era of digital activism.

It revealed that the primary motivation for engaging in 'woke' discussions among 64% of Filipinos is 'to ignite conversations and awareness about social issues" and 43% of Filipinos are engaging in 'cancel' culture-contents 'to hold individuals or organizations accountable for their actions or statements.'

In addition to influencing consumers' purchasing patterns, four out of 10 Filipinos stated that this type of content has increased their level of political engagement. This includes activities like activism, voting in elections and engaging in campaign efforts.

Online discussions around critical issues, meanwhile, have also gained traction, with 30% of respondents identifying women's empowerment as the most significant topic, followed by live-in relationships with 26% and LGBTQIA+ rights with 24%.

"The study showcases that despite some confusion regarding 'woke jargon,' Filipinos are taking a progressive stance on women's empowerment, LGBTQ rights, and environmental protection," Gaguan said.

'The broad range of topics also suggests a community that values diverse perspectives and is actively seeking to broaden its understanding of various lifestyle choices,' he added.

