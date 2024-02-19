Thailand's weak fourth-quarter economic data was in line with expectations, a central bank official said on Monday, as the economic growth missed analysts' forecasts.

The economy grew 1.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023 from a year earlier and contracted 0.6% from the previous period, with full 2023 growth coming in at 1.9%.

"The figures were not a surprise. Some (indicators) were better than we had expected," Sakkapop Panyanukul, a senior director at the Bank of Thailand, told Reuters.

