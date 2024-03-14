The government has included a P374-billion additional program, on top of the P5.268 trillion national budget in 2023, the bulk of which were unprogrammed appropriations.

Latest data from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) showed that the adjusted program reached P5.642 trillion, last year.

This is about P374.38 billion above the programmed P5.268 trillion budget. The DBM started adjusting the national budget in September 2023.

This is also 71 percent higher than the P218.46 billion in extra budget added the year prior.

Of the additional P374.38 billion, 89 percent or P332.83 billion of which went to unprogrammed appropriations.

Unprogrammed appropriations provide standby authority to incur additional agency obligations for priority programs or projects when revenue collection exceeds targets and when additional grants or foreign funds are generated.

Data showed that of the unprogrammed appropriations, the biggest chunk at P196.48 billion went to support foreign assisted projects of the departments of Agrarian Reform, Agriculture, Finance, Health, Labor and Employment, Public Works and Highways, Trade and Industry, Transportation and Social Welfare and Development, as well as the Philippine Competition Commission and the National Irrigation Administration.

Some P60.85 billion was meant for priority infrastructure programs for roads, bridges, multipurpose buildings, flood control and water systems of the DPWH.

Another P23.54 billion was earmarked for infrastructure projects and social programs of the DA and DSWD. Some P13.19 billion was allotted to the National Food Authority

The Armed Forces of the Philippines secured P12.13 billion for its modernization program while a separate P488.24 million was released for the peace process normalization program of the government.

A combined P8.1 billion was also given to the DPWH for government counterpart for their projects and right of way and subsidy support.

Some P7 billion was spent for the allowances of healthcare workers. About P6.26 billion was allotted for the miscellaneous personnel benefits fund and staffing modifications and upgrade of salaries of various state agencies.

Another P2 billion was allotted to the DOTr for the provision for payment of arrears.

The DBM likewise allocated funds for the procurement of various technical and tactical equipment for the Philippine Coast Guard at P1.63 billion and Department of Justice at P476.57 million.

The Philippine Postal Corp. was likewise allocated with P500 million for the reimbursement of franking privilege services.

About P100 million each was earmarked for the implementation and expansion of programs, activities and projects of the Philippine Space Agency and the military replication projects of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority.

