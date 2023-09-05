Aside from the US and Japan, the United Kingdom might become the next Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) partner in joint maritime exercises.

PCG spokesman Rear Admiral Armand Balilo said yesterday that this was one of the 'key points' discussed with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly during a courtesy visit to the PCG headquarters on Aug. 29.

Balilo told The STAR that Secretary Cleverly showed a 'keen (interest) to explore

opportunities with PCG such as holding (an) exercise at sea.'

However, Balilo said talks on this matter was still in the preliminary stage and 'there are no other details available as of now, on the holding of possible exercises with them (UK).'

Last June, the PCG, Japan Coast Guard and the US Coast Guard held a trilateral maritime exercise at the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Balilo added they are also 'exploring' holding a joint maritime exercise with the South Korean Coast Guard.

During the meeting of Secretary Cleverly and his delegation with PCG officials held onboard the BRP Melchora Aquino, the harassment experienced by the PCG and Philippine Navy ships during encounters with the Chinese Coast Guard at the WPS was also a 'raised concern.'

The UK official also agreed on the importance of maritime law, and that countries should show respect and uphold the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

He also reportedly expressed that 'the UK supports the UNCLOS as the foundation of good relations.'

Cleverly was also said to have commended PCG officials and personnel on their professionalism in handling maritime incidents in the WPS.

He also reportedly gave assurance that the 'UK would remain consistent in supporting the PCG.'

In response to Beijing's aggression in the WPS, the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea, of which the PCG is a member agency, has been adopting the strategy of regularly publicizing China's harassment and aggressive behavior at sea.

Concerned government agencies have also been releasing unified statements in support of the lawful Philippine operations in the WPS.

The PCG also explained that member-agencies of the NTF-WPS have also been sharing information 'to improve coordination with different agencies when sharing information for diplomatic protests.'

