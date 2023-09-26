Swiss banking group UBS said on Tuesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the world's largest lender by assets, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) , to explore strategic collaborations in China and overseas markets.

The banks will explore cooperation in asset management, wealth management, and investment and corporate banking, according to a UBS statement.

The deal includes product development and distribution, client coverage, global market trading, investment and financing, research, asset custody and exchange of expertise.

UBS acquired its smaller cross-town rival Credit Suisse in June, through which it now holds a 20% stake in ICBC Credit Suisse Asset Management Company, a fund joint venture previously partially owned by Credit Suisse.

