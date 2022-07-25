Toyota Motor Corp has cancelled some orders of the Harrier sports utility vehicle due to production disruption caused by the COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

Customers are being asked to switch their orders to the improved Harrier, which will be released as early as September, the report said.

It is believed to be the first time that an order received by Toyota has been scrapped due to an issue at the carmaker issue, the report said, citing multiple unnamed dealers.

Toyota had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama, Editing by Louise Heavens)



Reuters