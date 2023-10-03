PHOTO
BANGKOK: Three people have been killed and three others wounded during a shooting at the Siam Paragon shopping mall in Thailand's capital, emergency services said on Tuesday.
Shooting incident took place at the Siam Paragon shopping mall in Thailand's capital
