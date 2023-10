Thailand will reverse a 20% increase in domestic sugar prices, a senior official said on Tuesday after cabinet approved classifying the commodity as a controlled good.

Prices must be amended back to 19 baht and 20 baht for white sugar and refined white sugar, respectively, as before, Cane and Sugar Board deputy secretary-general Virit Viseshsindh told Reuters.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat, Writing by Chayut Setboonsarng)