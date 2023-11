Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Monday said he was "very worried" about the weaker-than-expected economic growth in the third quarter.

"We will focus on improving the fourth quarter," he told reporters.

The Thai economy grew 1.5% in the July-September quarter from a year earlier, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) said, well under the 2.4% growth predicted by economists in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat)