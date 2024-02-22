Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Thursday his government plans to roll out more measures to boost tourism, including incentives to lure global artists to stimulate Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy.

Speaking at a government forum, he said the tourism industry was expected to grow enormously over the next four years, as it recovers from record lows caused by the pandemic.

Srettha also mentioned musician Taylor Swift's highly-anticipated, sold-out concerts in Singapore next month, saying Thailand should aim for similar events.

"We can bring A-listers and world-class acts to Thailand. This must be done," he said.

He added the government will offer more visa-free travel, change the rules on drinking alcohol at concerts, and adjust operating hours of entertainment venues and when alcohol can be sold.

Thailand has waived visas for citizens of China, India and other countries in an effort to attract tourism dollars.

Thailand is aiming for a record 40 million foreign visitors this year, above an earlier target of 35 million, Tourism Minister Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol said on Thursday.

Since the start of the year, Thailand received about 5.2 million foreign tourist arrivals. In 2023, there were 28 million foreign tourist arrivals, compared with 39.9 million who spent 1.91 trillion baht ($53.34 billion) in pre-pandemic 2019.

Srettha said the country also aimed to become a global aviation hub over the next four years, with an aviation upgrade plan to be unveiled next month.

Thailand will also invest in large infrastructure projects, including a massive land bridge project in the country's south to boost growth and global trade, he said, adding his government would also attract more global automakers to invest in the country.

