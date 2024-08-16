KUALA LUMPUR-- Thailand's parliament on Friday elected ruling coalition candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra as prime minister, making her the country's youngest female.

Parliament Speaker Wan Mohammad Noor announced that Paetongtarn, 37, won by a majority of 319 votes, 145 against and 27 abstentions.

Paetongtarn belongs to Puea Thai Party and was nominated as the sole candidate by the 11-party ruling coalition that controls 314 seats in parliament.

She is the daughter of former Prime Minister, Thaksin Shinawatra, who was removed by the Constitutional Court last Wednesday over allegations of moral turpitude.

Paetongtarn is the third member of the Shinawatra family to assume the post after Thaksin and Yingluck Shinawatra, who were ousted in military coups in 2006 and 2014. (end) aab.gaa

