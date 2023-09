Thailand is planning a larger budget deficit of 693 billion baht ($19.39 billion) for the 2024 fiscal year and higher spending of 3.44 trillion baht ($96.25 billion) that same year, its government said on Wednesday.

The new government predicts GDP growth of 3.2% next year, it said in a statement. The plans were approved by cabinet on Wednesday. ($1 = 35.7400 baht)

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring; Writing by Martin Petty)