Thailand's financial system is resilient and domestic financial markets continue to function normally despite higher volatility stemming from global financial markets, the central bank said on Thursday.
Banks held ample levels of capital and loan loss provisions, and were capable of extending liquidity to support continued economic recovery. Securities companies and insurance companies as a whole were financially robust, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement
