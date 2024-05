Thailand's economy is expected to grow 2.5% this year, but should be expanding at least 3.5% annually, its finance minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Monday.

Pichai was addressing a media briefing after a meeting of economic ministers chaired by the prime minister. He said stimulus was required to jumpstart the economy and help was needed to boost credit access for small businesses.

