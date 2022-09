Thailand recorded a current account deficit of $3.5 billion in August after a revised deficit of $4.2 billion in the previous month, the central bank said on Friday.

Exports, a key driver of growth, rose 8.2% in August from a year ago, with imports up 23.8% year-on-year, and a trade deficit of $1.0 billion, it said in a statement.