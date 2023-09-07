Thailand's economy is expected to grow 2.5% to 3.0% this year, down from a previous forecast of 3.0% to 3.5%, due to declining exports and less-than-expected tourism spending, a leading joint business group said on Thursday.

Exports, a key driver of the Thai economy, are expected to fall between 0.5% to 2% this year, the group, which has representatives from industry, banking and commerce, said in a statement.

