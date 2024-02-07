Thailand's economy is expected to grow 2.8% to 3.3% this year, unchanged from a previous forecast, but its recovery is weak, a leading joint business group said on Wednesday.

In 2023, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is estimated to have expanded 2.5% to 3.0%, said the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking, which includes representatives from those sectors. The economy grew 2.6% in 2022.

