Tesla China said on Tuesday it has allowed charging access for more non-Tesla vehicles at its charging stations.
Brands it supports include BMW, Mercedes-Benz , NIO and BYD. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
