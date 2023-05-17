Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, on rotational buying in stocks seen as undervalued, but uncertainties surrounding the U.S. debt ceiling talks limited gains.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 14.42 points, or 0.58%, to end at 2,494.66.

** Shares of display maker LG Display Co Ltd surged nearly 6% to a six-week high after an exclusive Reuters report about its plan to supply products to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, before closing up 3.75%.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.61%, while peer SK Hynix Inc gained 1.66%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd advanced 3.70%.

** Of the total 931 issues traded, 554 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 157.9 billion won ($119.5 million).

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,337.2 per dollar, 0.10% higher than its previous close at 1,338.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,337.7 per dollar, up 0.3% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,335.1.

** The KOSPI has risen 11.55% so far this year, and gained 0.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 5.4% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 points to 105.01.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.8 basis points to 3.269%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.3 basis points to 3.318%.

($1 = 1,320.9300 won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Varun H K)



