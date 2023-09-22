Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Friday and ended the week with the biggest drop in a year after the U.S. Federal Reserve projected another rate hike by year-end and a much tighter monetary policy through 2024 than previously expected. ** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 6.84 points, or 0.27%, at 2,508.13, the lowest since Aug. 23. During the session, the index fell as much as 1.15%. ** The KOSPI slipped 3.6% for the week, the biggest drop since late September 2022.

** "High-value stocks underwent correction on worries about interest rates that are too high and unlikely to fall anytime soon," said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at NH Investment Securities.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.15%, but peer SK Hynix gained 0.7%.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.82% after Reuters reported that it was considering joint production in India, while its peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation lost 0.93% and 0.57%, respectively.

** Hyundai Motor shed 0.21%, but sister automaker Kia Corp gained 0.50%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were down 0.95% and 1.31%, respectively.

** Of the total 936 traded issues, 289 shares advanced, while 596 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 126.8 billion won ($94.95 million) on the main board. They sold 733 billion won this week, the biggest sell-off in two months.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,336.8 per dollar, 0.22% higher than its previous close but 0.82% lower over the week.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.10 point to 103.00.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 4.0 basis points to 3.890%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 1.5 basis points to 4.016%.

($1 = 1,335.5000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)



