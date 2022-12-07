Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean stocks were flat early on Wednesday, as investors shrugged off a further selloff in U.S. stocks overnight while seeking more clarity on China's COVID-related policy and on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 0.97 points, or 0.04%, to 2,392.19 as of 01:43 GMT.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics lost 0.17% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.98%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 0.18%.

** The trading volume was 143.49 million shares. Of the total 929 traded issues, only 311 stocks rose.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 113.7 billion won ($85.94 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,323.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, down 0.36% from its previous close at 1,318.8, as the dollar stood firm against major currencies.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,322.9 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,321.9.

** The KOSPI has fallen 19.66% so far this year, but gained 7.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 10.2% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 points to 103.78.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.8 basis points to 3.662%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.6 basis points to 3.549%.

($1 = 1,323.0800 won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo, addional reporting by Younah Moon; Editing by Rashmi Aich)



