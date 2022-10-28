Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell nearly 1% on Friday, as chipmakers slumped, but still ended the week higher amid hopes for a slower monetary tightening pace in the United States.

** The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield dropped.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 20.38 points, or 0.89%, to close at 2,268.40, but still notched a 2.50% gain for the week.

** The index was dragged down by heavyweight chipmakers. Samsung Electronics fell 3.70% and SK Hynix dropped 7.33%, marking their biggest daily loss since August 2020 and March 2020, respectively.

** "South Korean chipmakers, along with Taiwanese peers, saw sharp losses after U.S. President Joe Biden's remarks to boost domestic chip production and on heightened worries about restrictions on exports to China," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** The Biden administration expects to ink a deal with allies in the near-term to bring them on board with new U.S. rules curbing China's access to sophisticated chipmaking tools, a senior Commerce Department official said on Thursday.

** Automaker Hyundai Motor rose 1.23%, while its affiliates jumped on upbeat third-quarter results. Hyundai Mobis gained 7.35%, Hyundai Glovis advanced 5.17%, and Hyundai Wia added 2.07%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 191.8 billion won ($135 million) on the main board, after six consecutive buying sessions. For the week, they net bought one trillion won, the most since early August, in their fifth straight week of buying.

** The won was last quoted at 1,421.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.32% lower than its previous close. The currency ended the week 1.29% higher, its biggest weekly rise since mid-March.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds jumped 0.48 point to 102.31.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 10.2 basis points to 4.106%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 10.7 basis points to 4.163%. ($1 = 1,421.1000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Savio D'Souza)



