Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell 1% on Monday as risk appetite dampened on renewed worries about China's COVID-19 outbreaks, while the country's weak exports data also weighed on the sentiment.

** The Korean won weakened by the most in six weeks, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 24.98 points, or 1.02%, to close at 2,419.50 - the lowest since Nov. 10.

** Fresh outbreaks of COVID-19 were seen across major Chinese cities like Beijing and Guangzhou, stoking concerns of lockdown measures weighing on the economy.

** "On top of that, South Korea's weak exports data put downward pressure on the local currency, an unfavourable condition for foreign inflows," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of November dropped 16.7% from the same period a year ago, dragged down by weak demand for chips and from China, with the trade balance set for an eighth straight monthly deficit.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.65%, peer SK Hynix lost 2.38%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 4.18%.

** Automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp fell 0.88% and 1.21%, respectively, while online platform operators Naver and Kakao declined 1.62% and 2.43% each.

** Of the total 931 traded issues, 207 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 162.1 billion won ($119.36 million) on the main board.

** The won ended 1.06% lower at 1,354.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, after hitting the lowest since Nov. 10 at 1,356.6. The currency fell for a fourth straight session and by the most since Oct. 11.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.15 point to 103.18.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.7 basis points to 3.833%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.8 basis points to 3.763%. ($1 = 1,358.0300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee)



