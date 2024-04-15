Some German residential prices are showing signs of stabilisation, data on Monday showed, following a steep fall over the past year amid a real-estate crisis in Europe's largest economy.

Prices for existing apartments fell 2.5% in the first quarter of 2024 from a year earlier, according to the figures by ImmoScout24, an online property platform.

But prices for new apartments rose 2.6% during the period, ImmoScout24 said. Existing house prices also gained 0.8%, and prices for new houses increased 3.1%.

The signs of stabilisation follow official German government data that showed residential property prices dropping 8.4% in 2023 from a year earlier.

That fall was the biggest since Germany's statistics office began keeping records in the year 2000, underscoring the nation's biggest property crisis in decades.

Official government data for the first quarter are due to be published in June.

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer and Tom Sims, Editing by Rachel More)



