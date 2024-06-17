Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended lower on Monday, as battery and e-commerce stocks dragged down the benchmark index from a 26-month high, offsetting a rally in automakers.

** The benchmark KOSPI index closed down 14.26 points, or 0.52%, at 2,744.16, snapping a four-session rally. The KOSPI had hit its highest level since April 5, 2022 on Friday.

** "There is a need for new upward drivers for the benchmark index to rise further," said Cho Jun-kee, an analyst at SK Securities.

** Investors are now focussed on the U.S. economic data releases and central bank officials' remarks due this week, political uncertainty in Europe, and domestic export data scheduled to be reported on Friday, analysts said.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 3.58%, while peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation dropped 0.65% and 2.77%, respectively.

** Search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao fell 2.24% 3.42%, respectively, making the service industry index one of the worst-performing sectors.

** Hyundai Motor climbed 3.92%, closing at a record high, on a decision to list its India unit in Mumbai. Sister automaker Kia Corp gained 5.22%.

** Of the total 932 traded issues, 362 shares advanced, while 524 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 144.7 billion won ($104.81 million).

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,381.2 per dollar, 0.14% lower than its previous close at 1,379.3.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 point to 105.01.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.9 basis points to 3.214%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.7 basis points to 3.284%. ($1 = 1,380.6400 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)



