China National Pharmaceutical Group has revived a take-private bid for China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings, valuing the Hong-Kong listed drugmaker at HK$23.16 billion ($2.96 billion).

China National Pharmaceutical, also known as Sinopharm, is the parent of the drugmaker and had in 2021 decided against a possible privatisation of China TCM. ($1 = 7.8215 Hong Kong dollars)

