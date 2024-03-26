Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) on Tuesday said it was in contact with the U.S coastguard and the management company of a Singapore-registered ship involved in a bridge collapse incident in Baltimore.

"As the flag state, MPA will provide full cooperation to the U.S. Coast Guard in its investigations," it said in a statement. "MPA will also be investigating the incident." It said there were 22 crew aboard the Dali at the time of the incident. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Martin Petty)



