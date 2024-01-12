Singapore's marine fuel sales hit a record high last year, official data showed on Friday, led by record container throughput and stronger interest in biofuels.

Sales, including volumes of bio-blended fuels and liquefied natural gas (LNG), rose to 51.82 million metric tons, data from Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) showed.

That surpassed a record high of 50.64 million tons hit in 2017.

Container throughput rose to a record high of 39.01 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs), topping 2021's previous record of 37.6 million.

A total of 591.70 million tons of cargo were handled in 2023, up from 578.22 million in 2022.

Vessel arrival tonnage topped 3 billion gross tonnage (GT) for the first time ever.

Bunker sales of biofuel blends reached 520,000 tons versus 140,000 tons in 2022, the MPA said, while LNG bunker sales jumped to 110,000 tons from 16,000 in 2022. (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)



