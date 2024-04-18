The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has joined forces with the University of the Philippines (UP) Law Center to boost the capital market.

The SEC and the UP Law Center signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to generate more research projects to help foster capital market development in the country.

Under the MOU, both parties will explore opportunities for cooperation in research projects, capacity building and policy analysis, as well as resource and information sharing relevant to the capital markets.

The SEC will provide the university with informational resources for its activities related to issues surrounding capital market and financial market development.

The UP Law Center, meanwhile, will provide the SEC with technical assistance related to the preparation of legal and regulatory frameworks for financial market development, with initial emphasis on capital markets, yield curves and other innovative regulatory frameworks.

'Through this MOU, the goal is to have exchanges of ideas from industry leaders and experts from the UP Law Center to develop further and strengthen the important role of the financial and capital market development in the country that will eventually provide businesses with the funds they need to invest, grow, and create jobs and, at the same time, also allow investors to earn a return on their investment,' SEC commissioner Karlo Bello said.

The SEC previously partnered with the UP Law Center to improve the formulation of policies that could address regulation of financial technology in the country.

The partnership gives the SEC and UP Law Center capacity building opportunities for the creation of a legal and regulatory framework that can address issues surrounding cryptocurrencies and other fintech products.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

