* Japanese rubber futures rose more than 3% on Monday, climbing to their highest in 11 months, as Beijing's measures to revive the country's economy underpinned the market.

* The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for February delivery was up 7.5 yen, or 3.3%, at 231.7 yen per kg, as of 0229 GMT. The market hit its highest since October 2022 at 239 yen per kg earlier in the session.

* The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange (SHFE) for January delivery was up 500 yuan, or 3.6%, at 14,350 yuan per metric ton.

* Asian shares inched higher as markets wagered the Federal Reserve was done raising U.S. interest rates, and on hopes the drip feed of policy stimulus from Beijing would be enough to stabilise the Chinese economy.

* China stepped up measures to boost the country's faltering economy on Friday, with top banks paving the way for further cuts in lending rates and sources saying Beijing plans further action including relaxing home-purchase restrictions.

* There was relief that embattled property developer Country Garden won approval from its creditors to extend payments for an onshore private bond.

* Rubber inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 6.2% from last Friday, the exchange said on Friday.

* Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.27% at 32,797.32 on Monday. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)



