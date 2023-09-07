The Quezon City government has committed to provide assistance to rice retailers affected by the price cap imposed by the national government,

'We will help affected retailers who bought rice at a high price,' Mayor Joy Belmonte said in Filipino yesterday, the first day of the implementation of the price cap for regular and well-milled rice.

According to Belmonte, the assistance will be on top of the support that will be provided by the national government. It will be distributed through the city government's Kalingang QC Para sa Negosyo program, which was launched at the height of the pandemic.

The mayor said they have yet to determine the amount that will be received by qualified Quezon City rice retailers. But she assured them that there are funds allocated for the program.

Belmonte was among those who joined Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos during an inspection of Mega-Q Mart in Quezon City.

In an interview with reporters, she said they will assist the national government in coming with a list of affected retailers who are qualified for assistance.

She also committed to look at other ways to provide support, such as by giving discounts or waiving rental fees in public makers.

'As much as possible, we do not want to penalize (violators),' she said. 'Our objective is to hold dialogues to find a win-win solution for our consumers and retailers.'

The local government said the QC Price Coordinating Council is ensuring that the rice price cap is being implemented in the city.

Executive Order No. 39 issued by President Marcos imposes a price cap of P41 per kilo for regular milled rice and P45 per kilo for well-milled rice.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

