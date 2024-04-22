The Philippines welcomed on Sunday the Group of Seven's (G7) statement opposing Beijing's militarization and intimidation activities in the South China Sea.

'We appreciate the G7's support in rejecting China's baseless and expansive claims, and their call for China to cease its illegal activities, particularly its use of coast guard and maritime militia in the South China Sea that engage in dangerous maneuvers and the use of water cannons against Philippine vessels,' the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement.

'We duly note and appreciate the G7's reaffirmation that the 2016 Arbitral Award is a significant milestone and a useful basis for the peaceful management and resolution of differences at sea,' it added.

In a meeting communiqué, G7 foreign ministers expressed their concerns about the situation in the South China Sea and stressed there is no legal basis for China's expansive maritime claims in the strategic waterway.

Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea, encompassing waters and islands close to its neighbors' shores. In recent months, Philippine and Chinese vessels have had a series of confrontations that included the use of water cannons.

'The Philippines shares the G7's vision of a stable and secure Indo-Pacific region, and stands firm against any actions that undermine international security and stability,' the DFA said.

G7 is composed of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

