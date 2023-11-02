The Philippines continued to register the fastest growth in motor vehicle production in the ASEAN region as the country posted a 33.3-percent jump in the first nine months of the year.

Based on data from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Automotive Federation (AAF), 84,929 motor vehicles were assembled in the Philippines from January to September, significantly higher than the 63,718 units recorded in the same period last year.

In September alone, the Philippines posted a 23-percent increase in motor vehicle production, rising to 10,822 units from 8,800 in September last year.

Following the Philippines, Malaysia posted the second highest growth at 11.3 percent.

On the other hand, Myanmar posted the largest decline at 73.8 percent. Vietnam and Thailand also posted a contraction of 28.7 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, during the period.

A total of 3.2 million motor vehicles were assembled in the region from January to September, up by 1.4 percent from 3.18 million units in the same period last year.

The Philippines also posted the highest growth rate in motor vehicle sales at 26.9 percent, selling a total of 314,843 units, higher than the 248,154 units sold in the same period a year ago.

This was followed by Malaysia with an 11.1 percent increase.

In contrast, Myanmar posted the largest decline in motor vehicle sales at 64.1 percent.

Three other ASEAN countries also posted declines in motor vehicle sales during the period: Vietnam (29.2 percent), Singapore (16.3 percent), Thailand (7.4 percent) and Indonesia (0.4 percent).

In all, motor vehicle sales in ASEAN declined by 0.9 percent to 2.468 million units in the first nine months from 2.489 million in the same period last year.

Data from the AAF also showed that the Philippines' motorcycle and scooter production jumped by 34.6 percent to 942,255 units, the highest growth among ASEAN countries tracked by AAF.

This was followed by Indonesia and Thailand with growth of 23.2 percent and 11.1 percent, respectively.

On the other hand, Vietnam posted a 15.1 percent decline in motorcycle and scooter production as well as Malaysia with a 12 percent decline.

Motorcycles and scooters assembled within the ASEAN jumped by 10.4 percent to 10.14 million units from 9.18 million units in the previous year.

Moreover, AFF data showed that the Philippines registered a 0.3 percent decline in motorcycle and scooter sales in the nine months of the year, to 1.165 million units from 1.168 million.

Indonesia posted the highest increase in motorcycle and scooter sales at 30.7 percent, to 4.721 million units. This was followed by Thailand with a 6.1 percent increase in motorcycle and scooter sales.

In contrast, Malaysia posted a 14.4 percent decline in motorcycle and scooter sales. It was followed by Vietnam and Singapore with a decline of 14 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

During the first nine months, motorcycle and scooter sales in ASEAN increased by 9.2 percent to 9.638 million units from 8.825 million units.

