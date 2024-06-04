The defense chiefs of the Philippines and Singapore have vowed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest and regional security.

Meeting on the sidelines of the 21st International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-La Dialogue last Saturday, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Singapore Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen reaffirmed the broad-based bilateral defense and security relations between the two countries.

'We value your voice in regional and multilateral forums,' Ng told Teodoro at one of the region's biggest security forums.

'We need to cooperate more on areas of mutual interest,' Teodoro said.

Also last Saturday, Teodoro met separately with Shin Won-sik, minister of

national defense of South Korea, and Josep Borrell Fontelles, high representative for foreign affairs and security policy of the European Union and vice president of the Commission for a Stronger Europe in the World, and discussed regional security challenges and to deepen defense cooperation.

Teodoro told his South Korean counterpart that the Department of National Defense 'values the 75 years of defense and security cooperation' between Seoul and Manila.

'We look forward to the future of South Korea-Philippine relations,' he said.

This year, the two countries mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

Teodoro also thanked Shin for South Korea's support for the Philippines on the West Philippine Sea issue.

Shin said that South Korea wants to foster stronger and forward-looking defense and security relations with the Philippines.

Meanwhile, at his meeting with Fontelles, Teodoro said that the Philippines needs the EU's support in multilateral forums.

Fontelles told Teodoro that the EU is willing to extend assistance to the Philippines in areas such as maritime security and cybersecurity.

'We have to do more in this part of the world. Let us do more than courtesy visits,' Fontelles said.

