The Philippines has placed 42 airports on heightened alert following a series of warnings that bombs could be set off on planes, its civil aviation authority said on Friday.

"Immediate enhanced security measures" were being implemented across all Philippine commercial airports, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said in a media advisory, adding the warnings were being verified.

It was not immediately clear when the threats, which came via email, were issued.

It said the flights identified were headed to Cebu, Bicol, Davao and Palawan. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty)



