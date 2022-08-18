MANILA - Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. on Wednesday said he is considering extending the validity of the state of public health emergency until the end of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic, reported Philippine News Agency (PNA).

"So, we will likely extend it until the end of this year," Marcos told reporters.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte declared a public health emergency in March 2020 following confirmation of local COVID-19 community transmission. Duterte had extended the emergency status until 12th September this year.