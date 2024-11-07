KUALA LUMPUR-- President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos, and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim both congratulated Donald Trump on US Presidential elections win.



In a statement, Ibrahim said that this ushers in new opportunities, adding that they ready to move forward with optimism, cooperation and joint purpose. He noted that the US is Malaysia's biggest foreign investor and a vital player in the region.



The Malaysian Prime Minister urged the US to use its power to end the violence and loss of lives in both Palestine and Ukraine, saying that they are looking forward to working closely with the President-elect to bolster mutual benefit. As for President of the Philippines, he congratulated Trump and the American people on this victory, adding that they are looking forward to be working on a number of issues benefiting both nations, as the two share deeply-rooted ties and a joint vision.



He voiced hope that this partnership remains unfazed, a partnership that has been tested in times of war and peace, and proved to be a road to prosperity, as its built on mutual principles of freedom and democracy.

