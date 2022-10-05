MANILA, Philippines - Inflation remained painfully high in September after a devastating typhoon that hit the country during the month exacerbated persistent supply problems. In a briefing on Wednesday, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported inflation quickened 6.9%year-on-year in September.

This was much faster than the 6.3% recorded in the preceding month. This exceeded the national government target of 2-4% this year.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas projected inflation would settle between the range of 6.6-7.1% in September.

The latest reading was the fastest pace of inflation this year. Sought for comment ahead of the official data release, Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, said inflation could quicken in the coming months.

"Inflation likely to accelerate further in coming months reflecting third tranche if fare hikes kicking in by October. Food prices also pressured by storm damage," he said in a Viber commentary.

Central Luzon, oft-considered as the country's rice granary, incurred most of the damage as super typhoon "Karding" swept through the region by the end of September. The prices of consumer goods and services are likewise strained by supply pressures believed to be a byproduct of the pandemic, all while demand has recovered following the economy's full reopening in past months.

Mapa noted that high inflation persists due to the emergence of second-round effects. Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp., agreed with Mapa's assessment. For her, inflation has yet to reach its peak, but could hit that by next month.

"Core inflation is still expected to trend up as secondary round effects become more pronounced," she said in a Viber message. Velasquez expects that the peso's weakness, reaching a new low P59 against the dollaron Monday, would impact the way prices are moving.

"For the rest of the year, we expect inflation to settle at 7.0% or more every month in the last quarter.

Moreover, despite lower prices, inflationary pressures have broadened as core inflation is gaining traction," she said.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).