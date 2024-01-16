The Philippines is targeting to generate $3.82 million in sales from its participation in an international consumer goods trade fair in Germany, according to the export promotions arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

In a statement, the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) said it is aiming to generate higher sales this year at the Ambiente in Messe Frankfurt, Germany as more Filipino brands are set to participate.

It added that a total of 40 accomplished and up-and-coming Filipino brands and manufacturers are set to participate at the trade show through the Design Philippines banner.

'The Philippine delegation is set to conquer the European market by offering a diverse product selection. With a strong focus on sustainability, many of the products are made of ceramics, clay, weaved fiber, resin, and wood,' the CITEM said.

CITEM said this year's Ambiente presents contemporary perspectives on modern lifestyle - taking on circular design, careful use of resources, rediscoveries from the archives, and new innovations as key inspirations.

'After CITEM's successful participation overseas, including Ambiente, in previous years, Design Philippines has seen a continuous growth in the export sales, inquiries, and number of buyers from the region,' CITEM executive director Edward Fereira said.

'We are beyond excited to expand our offerings with more exhibitors and two partner provinces for this edition,' he added.

In a bid to highlight crafts from different provinces in the country, Design Philippines spotlights Antique and Quirino for the Germany-based sourcing show. Both provinces are known for making use of their abundant natural materials in creating functional home and lifestyle pieces.

Antique Province will bring 10 local manufacturers of textiles, looms, and home decor to participate in the trade fair, the CITEM said.

It highlighted that the province worked with the Design Center of the Philippines (DCP) and DTI-Antique in developing their products that had been initially showcased in Manila FAME 2023.

Meanwhile, Quirino will feature intricate fossilized flowers, bags, fashion items, furniture, and handmade decor, such as wood carvings, from their local communities, as a total of 11 brands are set to represent the province during the international trade fair.

The CITEM said this would be the seventh run of DESIGN Philippines in Ambiente since 2016.

