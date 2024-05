The Philippines is closely monitoring developments in the foreign exchange market but will let market forces set the peso's value against the dollar, a senior official of the central bank said on Monday.

The peso's depreciation is only temporary, Iluminada Sicat, senior assistant governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, told an economic briefing.

