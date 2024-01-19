The Philippines is seen as among the emerging leaders globally in terms of utility-scale solar and wind energy, according to the Global Energy Monitor (GEM).

In a report, GEM said that with 99 gigawatts (GW) for prospective utility-scale solar and wind, the Philippines has the eighth largest prospective capacity worldwide.

'The leaders for prospective utility-scale solar and wind capacity among ASEAN countries are the Philippines and Vietnam, with over 185 GW in announced, pre-construction, and construction status,' the report said.

'Collectively, these countries contribute over 80 percent of ASEAN's prospective utility-scale solar and wind capacity. Over 60 percent of this prospective capacity comes from offshore wind development in Vietnam and the Philippines (72 GW and 52 GW respectively),' it said.

According to GEM, the Philippines alone is responsible for nearly half or 45 percent of the prospective capacity of ASEAN countries.

This is more than five times the prospective capacity of any other ASEAN country, excluding Vietnam, it said.

Further, the report said that offshore wind comprises the majority or 52 percent of the Philippines' prospective utility-scale renewable power capacity, with five times more offshore wind than onshore.

Overall, GEM said that ASEAN-member countries have expanded their utility-scale solar and wind capacity by 20 percent in the last year to over 28 GW.

Vietnam has the largest share of operating utility-scale solar and wind capacity in the region at 19 GW, followed by Thailand and the Philippines with three GW each.

'The Philippines has three GW of utility-scale solar and wind in operation, which contributes 11 percent of the Philippines' total electrical capacity,' the report said.

'The Philippines' national energy goals include increasing wind power capacity to 2,345 megawatts (MW) by 2030, an over threefold increase from its current 675-MW utility-scale wind capacity in operation.'

